Clemson linebacker James Skalski returning for sixth and final season of eligibility

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers will have their quarterback of the defense back on the field in 2021.

Today linebacker James Skalski announced on Twitter that he will be using the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA this season to return for his sixth year with the program.

Skalski has long been considered the heart and soul of the Tigers’ defense, and his absence in 2020 due to a groin injury was felt greatly by Clemson in the loss to Notre Dame.

In five seasons with Clemson, Skalski has 171 total tackles, six sacks, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.