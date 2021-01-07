Driver ejected and killed after a collision on U.S. Highway 76 in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver has died after a collision early Thursday morning.

It happened at U.S. Highway 76 around 12:25 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2009 Cadillac Sedan ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is investigating.