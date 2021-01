Pet Supermarket in Lexington hosting “furever home” adoption event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to give a furry friend a new home. Pet Supermarket in Lexington is hosting a “furever home” adoption drive this Saturday. It will take place at the Pet Supermarket on West Main Street in Lexington from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can also take part in a raffle and win some prizes. All of the dogs available are from the Lexington County Animal Services.