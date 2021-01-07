SC hospital says there is an urgent need to get more people vaccinated

Cases of COVID 19 continue to soar

Columbia, SC (WPDE)— Across the country coronavirus positivity rates are soaring, and there are cases of that new strain popping up all over.

That brings us to vaccines and the urgent need to get more American’s vaccinated.

This week Nick Papantonis spoke with administrators at one small hospital in South Carolina about vaccinations.

They say there aren’t enough resources for them to effectively help their own community.