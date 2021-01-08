Deputies investigating shooting after two victims flagged down help
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) -Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Richland County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Green Springs Drive.
Deputies arrived on scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men had flagged down medical help and were being treated for their injuries.
Both were transported to the hospital for further treatment.
No other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting were released.