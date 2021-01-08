DHEC: 4,986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 4,986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths in South Carolina. This make’s the state’s total number of confirmed cases 315,353 with 5,217 total deaths.

DHEC says 15,691 test results were reported to the agency in the latest update, which yielded a percent positive rate of 31.8%.

According to DHEC, 78,562 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.