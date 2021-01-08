Elgin men arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two Kershaw County men have been arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say 56-year-old Tim Daniel Gilbert and 44-year-old Jeffrey Barrett Howe, both of Elgin, were each arrested on January 6 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators say the two arrests are unrelated.

According to investigators, Howe possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, and Gilbert distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Gilbert has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Authorities say Howe faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each of the counts charged are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.