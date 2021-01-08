Myrtle Beach teen charged with robbing, kidnapping taxi driver in Lexington Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials say a teenager from Myrtle Beach is in custody after being accused of robbing and kidnapping a cab driver in Lexington County. According to authorities, On Friday, 19-year-old Blake Austin McGrath was formally charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says McGrath booked the taxi for a ride home to Myrtle Beach, and as the cab drove toward Interstate 20, he pulled a gun and threatened the driver. The cab driver was able to get away and no one was hurt.

McGrath is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.