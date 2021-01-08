RCSD: Juvenile arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins at multiple Home Depot stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a juvenile has been arrested in connection with two vehicle break-ins at two different Home Depot stores. Deputies say the 17-year-old male has been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

According to investigators, Deputies were called to the Home Depot on Two Notch Road around 1:30 p.m. on January 4 where a man says he was walking back to his car when he saw someone in it who then demanded his cell phone. Investigators say the individual then got in an older model dark colored Honda Accord and drove off.

Deputies say that on January 6, they were called to the Home Depot at Sandhills at approximately 1:45 p.m. where a shopper returned to their vehicle and found that hit had been broken into and items were missing. Officials say surveillance video showed a vehicle matching the description from the previous theft, leaving the scene.

Authorities say the 17-year-old was taken to the juvenile side at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking.