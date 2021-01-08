RCSD: Woman charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult resulting in death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Deputies say 50-year-old Pamela Johnson was arrested for a December 23 incident at the 3500 block of Lake Avenue in which a 58-year-old woman was taken to Lexington Medical Center for a head injury and later died.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that Johnson was responsible for the injury that led to the victim’s death.

Deputies say Johnson was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.