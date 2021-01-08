NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 76 Thursday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Alijah Brown, 20, died near the intersection of Wilson Road (S.C. Highway 76) and Sunset Avenue after midnight.

According to Highway Patrol, Brown ran off the road, hit a tree, then was ejected from his vehicle.

Troopers say he died on scene and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation.