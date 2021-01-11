Columbia police notified about potential armed demonstrations

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department confirms it has been notified by the FBI via SLED about potential armed demonstrations between now and the inauguration.

In addition, according to reports the FBI has received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event the president is removed prior to Inauguration Day.

Last week the SC Bureau of Protective Services announced it has increased security at the state house.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook issued this statement; ”

“The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is working with state and federal partners to monitor and engage in intelligence gathering related to events leading up to and including Inauguration Day 2021.

We will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events. CPD is also monitoring social media, human intelligence and other open information sources regarding planned upcoming events.

Additionally, CPD has received communications from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Fusion Center as part of the daily intelligence briefing.

City of Columbia citizens can expect to see high visible police presence on and around the South Carolina State House, or other identified protest locations as events are announced or detected. Other law enforcement partner assets, such as mobile field force, hazardous device units, aviation, and tactical teams will all be available for our consideration.”