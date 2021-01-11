House Democrats move forward with efforts to remove President Trump from office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House Democrats are pushing to remove President Trump from office. On Monday morning, they introduced a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House is expected to return for a full floor vote on the legislation Tuesday, after Republicans objected to the effort.

House Democrats also formally introduced their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with incitement of insurrection for his role in last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol. The House is set to vote on the impeachment resolution later this week.