Richland One announces meal distribution plan for students during virtual learning period

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is providing free meals to students during the districts two week virtual learning period.

You can pick up seven days worth of meals this Wednesday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Andrews Middle

Eau Claire High

Lower Richland High

Carver-Lyon Elementary

Southeast Middle

South Kilbourne Elementary

Caughman Road Elementary

If you are picking up meals without the kids present, you need to be pre-verified by the district, or provide the child’s school ID, government issued ID, passport or their school information.

