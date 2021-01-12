CPD coordinating with other agencies to prepare for potential events leading to Inauguration Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are working with state and federal law enforcement to monitor events leading up to and including Inauguration Day. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says they will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events.

The department says residents can expect to see increased presence of law enforcement on and around State House grounds as well as other areas identified as possible protest locations.

This comes after ABC News reported that there are talks of armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to Inauguration Day.