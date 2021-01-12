Demonstrators take to the State House to protest mask mandates, while another group calls for statue removal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There were protesters at the State House Tuesday afternoon as demonstrators were seen holding up a sign that reads, “COVID IS NOT GOING AWAY, BUT OUR FREEDOMS HAVE.”

ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson spoke with some people in attendance who say they are hoping to educate people and raise awareness, specifically about freedoms when it comes to issues like the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.

That was not the only protest on the State House grounds Tuesday. Demonstrators gathered to protest the statue of former Governor Ben Tillman. Tillman was an outspoken white supremacist. He spent three decades as governor and served as a U.S. Senator. Protestors are calling for the statue to be taken down.