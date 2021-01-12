SC Legislative Session begins: Live Update from the State House

ABC Columbia's Lindsey Goodwin has a live update on the first session of the year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, South Carolina Legislators kicked off the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin has an update on some issues at the top of the agenda this year.

Lawmakers say there is some new ground to cover for legislators this year, regarding COVID-19 and addressing recent violence across the country, so South Carolinians can feel safe at home.

While those are big issues at the top of their agenda, legislators say they also need to take a look at the state’s budget from last year and our current economy.

Lawmakers say there are other issues on the table, like Education funding, the Department of Transportation, and criminal justice.

Overall, legislators are optimistic that South Carolinians will see some positive change in 2021.