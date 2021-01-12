SC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell receives her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Dr. Bell said she hopes that South Carolinians follow her lead and get the shot when their time comes.

“We the have the opportunity to stop the ongoing devastation that COVID-19 has wreaked on our community,” said Dr. Bell. “It is all of our responsibility to do everything we can to protect ourselves and those we love from this deadly disease. By sharing with others that I am receiving the vaccine today, I hope that more South Carolinians will continue to step up and do their part by getting vaccinated.”

Dr. Bell also took the time to remind South Carolinians that practicing safe behaviors like mask wearing and social distancing is still critical as it will take time before most people are vaccinated.

“I have the utmost confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Bell said. “However, until there is enough vaccine for all of us and enough people get vaccinated, we must continue to take actions we know work. That includes wearing our masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, and washing our hands frequently.”