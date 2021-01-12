Vaccine set to roll out to all South Carolinians aged 70 or older Wednesday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A vaccination deadline set last week by Governor McMaster is quickly approaching. Now distribution in our state is in high gear, as the vaccine is set to become more widely available to elderly South Carolinian’s this week.

Governor McMaster said, “if you have not either gotten your vaccination or made an appointment to get it sometime shortly after that, then you’re gonna have to go to the back of the line.” Frustrated with the pace of vaccine distribution in our state, Governor Mcmaster last week set a deadline of January 15th for all health officials and individuals eligible in phase 1A to get their vaccination. This, to get the shot in more South Carolinians arms faster.

DHEC Interim Public Health Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler in a press briefing Monday said “more than 105,800 doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered in our state as of this morning.”

Governor McMaster says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in vaccination usage and appointments since last week, and beginning this Wednesday, January 13th, any South Carolina resident aged 70 or older can begin signing up. “Regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions. More than 67 percent of covid-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 70 and older,” said Dr. Traxler.

As the vaccine becomes more widely available in our state, health officials say they’re working hard to make it easy for residents to receive one. “We’re continuing to work to have more and more locations offering the vaccine, especially in those rural and under-served communities who may not have a hospital nearby. A mobile unit is a part of our plan to bring the vaccine to people.”

Individuals eligible to receive the vaccine can call the DHEC care line at 1-855-472-3432 or click here to schedule an appointment.