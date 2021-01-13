12-year-old Lexington boy charged for neighborhood “swatting” calls

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say a 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with several “swatting” calls that were made from a neighborhood off Barr Road in Lexington. Between December 12-14, police say they responded to six critical incident calls at residences in the Vinter’s Wood neighborhood including reports of a man standing outside a child’s window with a weapon, a domestic dispute with weapons involved and a bomb threat at a home with hostages.

Investigators say they were able to determine that the calls were placed by a juvenile caller in the same neighborhood. On January 6, detectives say they executed a search warrant and found videos of officers responding to the swatting calls on the juvenile’s electronic devices.

Chief Terrence Green took the opportunity to tell parents to talk with their kids about the seriousness of incidents such as these.

“What may have seemed like a game to this child clearly wasn’t as our officers responded to these incidents as if they were really occurring. We appreciate the patience and understanding of this neighborhood, and those involved in these incidents, as detectives worked through this investigation to its conclusion”, Chief Terrence Green said. “Parents, please have conversations with your children so that they understand the responsibility and possible consequences for the things that they do on their mobile devices.”