Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, health leaders give coronavirus vaccine update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin hosted a press conference with updates on COVID-19 vaccines. He was joined by other health leaders to address the vaccination process, the surge in cases and safety precautions.

The mayor said he encourages everyone, even himself, to be vaccinated to flatten the curve of the pandemic. He reminds the community that their cooperation is needed in maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions as hospitalizations continue to spike.