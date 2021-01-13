COVID vaccine available for those 70 and older

Wednesday those 70 years and older can begin signing up for vaccinations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided more details about how those over 70 can receive the COVID vaccine.

The agency says those who qualify can schedule appointments beginning Wednesday January 13th.

DHEC says they will have a map available on its Website showing where the vaccine will be available.

If you do not have access to a computer you can also set up an appointment by calling 1855-472-3432.

Keep in mind, in order to get vaccinated you must schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be taken.