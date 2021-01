CPD: Small plane crashes into Rosewood residence

1/3 CFD Rosewood Plane Crash 2 Scene of the plane crash Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday morning, the Columbia Police Department tweeted out that a small plane crashed into a residence in the Rosewood area.

🚨Alert: A small plane has crashed into a residence in the Rosewood area. #ColumbiaPDSC is providing support in the area of Kennedy St & Prentice Ave. @ColaFire & rescue crews are on scene. The NTSB has been notified. Updates as info becomes available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 13, 2021

The department says they are providing assistance in the area of Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue.

The Columbia Fire Department says they are dealing with one house fire, but it is under control.

More updates will be provided as they develop.