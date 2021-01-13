OCSO: Charlotte man arrested with stolen lawn mowers, rental truck

1/4 DONALD DOREST Donald Dorest Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/4 IMG 5089 Stolen mower Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/4 IMG 5088 Stolen mower Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

4/4 IMG 5085 Stolen mower Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning, and recovered stolen property in his possession. According to investigators, 54-year-old Donald Dorest, of Charlotte, faces three counts of posession of a stolen vehicle after deputies recovered stolen zero turn mowers and a stolen U-Haul truck, taken from Charlotte.

“We have one suspect arrested in this case and stolen property recovered,” the sheriff said. “But we’re not going to be satisfied until we find one more suspect who fled.”

Deputies say they were called between 4:30-5:00 a.m. by the manager of Tec Rentals, who said an alarm went off at the Citadel Road business. Deputies say they were informed of a U-Haul on the property when they were en-route, which they later spotted driving away from the area. Authorities say the truck sped up before turning into a hotel parking lot. Once in the parking lot, deputies say a subject fled from the scene, and they were able to apprehend Dorest along with the stolen property.

Investigators say nothing was taken from the Orangeburg business, but they found two lawn mowers that had been previously taken from Dorchester County. Investigators value the stolen property at $44,000.

Deputies say they have identified a second suspect in the case, and will issue warrants for their arrest. Authorities say the two will face charges in multiple jurisdictions.