OCSO provides potential tip in identifying body found in freezer last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has discovered a potential clue in identifying the body found in a freezer on January 3.

“We have a distinct tattoo and also a clothing description that we’re hoping can be used to make an identification,” he said. “If anyone recognizes any part of the description, please get in touch with us.”

According to investigators, an autopsy determined that the victim was a male, and the tattoo pictured above was on the victim’s right shoulder. The tattoo depicts a man’s face with a possible sun on top of it. The victim’s clothing was determined to be size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, a short sleeve t-shirt and a brown Gucci belt.

Click here to see ABC Columbia’s original reporting of the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip online to crimesc.com.