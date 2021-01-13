Sumter woman faces assault charges for December incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman faces assault charges stemming back to an altercation that occurred on December 14. Deputies say Ikeia Shana Douglas, 27, shoved and struck a female victim during an altercation on the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Investigators say Andrea Strickland and Silisha Ham also face charges for their involvement, with Strickland being charged with assault and battery, and Ham being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.