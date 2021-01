SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A 19-year-old girl is wanted in connection with an armed robbery Thursday in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department wants to find Tykiauana Oliver, of Manning.

A man was shot and injured during an attempted armed robbery around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Two other people were seen with Oliver at the time of the incident.

If you know anything contact Crimestoppers or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.