A’ja Wilson statue to be unveiled in front of Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the greatest to play basketball for the University of South Carolina will now be immortalized with a statue.

Today the Gamecock women’s basketball team announced that a statue for A’ja Wilson will be erected in front of Colonial Life Arena.

So this is a thing that happened at @CLAmktg today 😊 Hard to keep a secret around here .. More info to come soon! pic.twitter.com/sqT1WjpiP5 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 14, 2021

Wilson led the Gamecocks to their only national championship in program history in 2017, and was the only player in South Carolina history to be selected No. 1 in the WNBA Draft in 2018.

At the end of her senior year, Wilson was recognized as the consensus national player of the year and also won the Naismith and Wooden trophies. Most recently, she was named the 2020 WNBA MVP in her third season with the Las Vegas Aces.

She finished her career at South Carolina as the program leader in points (2,389) and blocks ((363), and was third in program history in rebounds (1195).

The official unveiling of the statue will be revealed at a later date.