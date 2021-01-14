Columbia man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Columbia man is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators say 70-year-old Monty Walker distributed files containing child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, Walker has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. The offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Officials say Walker was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.