KCSO looking for suspect who robbed a Dollar General in Lugoff

1/2 KCSO Dollar General Lugoff Suspect 1 Armed robbery suspect Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 KCSO Dollar General Lugoff Suspect 2 Armed robbery suspect Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on Wateree Dam Road in Lugoff. Deputies say the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Investigators believe the suspect may be a white female in her late 30s.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the sheriff’s office at 424-4000 or 425-1512.