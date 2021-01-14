KCSO looking for suspect who robbed a Dollar General in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on Wateree Dam Road in Lugoff. Deputies say the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 p.m.
Investigators believe the suspect may be a white female in her late 30s.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the sheriff’s office at 424-4000 or 425-1512.