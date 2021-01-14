RCSD looking for man accused of an October assault

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for a public’s help in finding a man accused of an assault that took place on October 3. Deputies say 31-year-old Xavier Pappillion is wanted on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies say Pappillion should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, deputies ask you to call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.