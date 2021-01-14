South Carolina resident faces backlash after being in Washington during Capitol riot

ABC (WPDE)– People from South Carolina who were in Washington last week during the riot at the Capitol are receiving backlash at home. Some are calling for those in attendance to leave their jobs or even be arrested.

ABC’s Annette Montgomery spoke to one South Carolina man who was in Washington. He says he wasn’t at the Capitol building during the riot, and the comments he’s received on social media have been hard to process.