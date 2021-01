Columbia Police investigating shooting incident at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting incident that took place Friday afternoon at Finlay Park.

Shooting incident at Finlay Park near the enclosed stage area. Male victim injured & taken to the hospital. At this time, incident appears to be isolated. One person has been detained by #ColumbiaPDSC officers. Working to determine if that person is the suspect or not. pic.twitter.com/ORFqbuANk6 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 15, 2021

Police say the shooting took place near the enclosed stage area and appears to be an isolated incident. Police say they have detained one man and are questioning him.

Officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital and is currently being treated.