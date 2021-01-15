Health officials call on everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is calling on everyone in the state to help prevent the record increase and spread of coronavirus. State health officials are urging you to continue to take actions they say work such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

They are also asking for patience as they work to distribute the vaccine. Health officials say you can also reduce the spread of covid 19 by getting tested. They have more than 100 test sites across the state.