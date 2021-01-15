LCSD searching for two men accused of stealing catalytic converters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

On December 17, deputies say Eric McConnell Smith, 39, cut a catalytic converter off a car parked in the 1500 block of Pond Branch Road. On December 31, deputies say Brandon Lee Suggs, 38, placed a stolen catalytic converter into a car in the 1100 block of Two Notch Road.

The department urges anyone with information about where these two are to call and leave an anonymous tip at 888-274-6372.