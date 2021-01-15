South Carolina hires four new football coaches Friday

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved four new athletics contracts Friday morning, paving the way for an almost complete coaching staff.

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Defensive Coordinator Clayton White, Secondary Coach Torrian Gray and Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Day all had their contracts approved. All contracts were signed by the respective coaches.

Both Satterfield and White will receive $900,000 per season, but Satterfield’s contract is a two-year deal and White’s is a three-year contract.

Gray earns $350,000 in his first season of a three-year deal, while Day is written in for $400,000 per season.

The Board also approved a salary increase for Des Kitchings and Mike Peterson from $300,000 to $420,000 each.

South Carolina still needs to hire an offensive line and defensive line coach.