State and local law enforcement increasing security at the State House leading to Inauguration Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden happening next week, you can expect increased security at the State House. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are working together.

This comes after a warning was issued by the FBI about the potential for armed protests at state capitols around the nation. Officials say the State House will be closed to all visitors starting Saturday and running through January 20.

Beginning this weekend, the public should expect to see more law enforcement presence in the area. Leaders with the City of Columbia will also host a press conference Friday afternoon to address concerns over possible protests in the coming days.