Sumter PD: Woman wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Broad Street motel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police say a 19-year-old woman is wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery on Thursday. Authorities say Tykiauana Oliver was involved in the incident at a Broad Street motel, around 4:30 p.m., where a man was shot and injured. According to investigators, two other people were seen with Oliver at the time of the incident.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Crimestoppers at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.