DHEC urging people in the community to get tested for COVID-19 regularly

DHEC: you should routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials are urging residents to continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says you should routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events, say officials.

You can visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you.

Officials say DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.