4,584 new cases of Covid-19, 76 confirmed deaths in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, DHEC reported 4,584 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina. Another 76 South Carolinians died from the virus.

Our state now has a total of 351,887 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and 5,654 confirmed deaths.

According to DHEC, this data is accurate as of Friday, January 15th. Of the 19,584 most recent test results, DHEC says 23.5% came back positive.