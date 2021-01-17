“Freedom of Speech” rally takes place at state house amid heightened security

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Several dozen demonstrators gathered at the state house Sunday afternoon for a “Freedom of Speech” rally.

The demonstration took place after SC law enforcement agencies such as the Columbia Police Department and Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department announced increased security at the state house in light of the events that took place at the US Capitol on Nov. 6th.

According to the SC Bureau of Protective Services no arrests have been made on state house grounds this weekend.

Demonstrators we spoke with say they feel like they’ve been shut out by social media for being supporters of President Donald Trump. Demonstrators also said they are not for hate and anger and want both sides to come together.

Last week the FBI issued a warning that groups were planning demonstrations in all 50 states leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on January 20th.