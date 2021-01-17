Prisma Health set to open two large scale Coronavirus Vaccination Sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, Prisma Health says it is set to open two large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites. The sites, located in Columbia and Greenville, are by appointment only. This comes days after Governor Henry McMaster announced that anyone 70-years-old and up can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

The Columbia location is at 22 National Guard Road, Columbia, SC 29201, near Williams Brice Stadium. This location will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

This location is a partnership with the University of South Carolina. UofSC President Bob Caslen said “We’re excited to partner with Prisma Health in this historic effort to turn the tide against the pandemic. As part of our mission of service, the University of South Carolina is committed to assisting with vaccine distribution and expanding testing to underserved parts of the state, which are critical steps in eradicating COVID-19.”

The Greenville site is located inside a former Kmart building at 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC 29605, near Greenville Memorial Hospital. This site will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Officials say all community appointments from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital will be transferred to this site once it is open.

Both sites will administer the Pfizer vaccine, and appointments must be made beforehand through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). More information about how to schedule an appointment can be found at prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine or you can call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).

Prisma Health says they expect to administer 10,000 shots per day within the next few weeks.