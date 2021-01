Captain’s Hope Inc. hosts MLK Day of Service event for kids in need

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One non-profit is hosting an MLK Day of Service event to give free items and food to kids Monday. Captain’s Hope Inc.’s drive through event is happening through 2 p.m. on Main Street near Drayton Street.

Backpacks, school supplies, personal protective equipment and lunch are being given out while supplies last. The Columbia Urban League and the Mr. Seafood restaurant are also organizers of this event.