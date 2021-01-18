“King Day at the Dome” held virtually to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina NAACP held its annual “King Day at the Dome” celebration online, instead of their usual rally in front of the State House. Here in the Midlands and across the country, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored.

Featured speakers at Monday’s virtual event included Congressman Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. This was the first time in more than 20 years that the MLK celebration was not held at the State House.