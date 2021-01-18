Orangeburg County deputies warn residents of security letter scam

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports from residents who received letters asking them about the security details of their homes and property. Deputies say the letters, which say they are from the sheriff’s office, ask what security exists at your home in the case you are absent from your home, such as leaving on vacation.

While it is not clear, investigators believe the perpetrators could stop by mailboxes to retrieve the information later, as the mailing address listed on the letter is for the actual sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that if you receive this letter, you should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.