Celebration of life held to honor the late owner of Andy’s Deli

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the community is honoring the late owner of the iconic Columbia deli. A celebration of life event for Andy’s Deli owner, Andy Shlon, will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Dunbar Funeral Home Devine Street Chapel.

Shlon opened Andy’s Deli on Greene Street back in 1978 and touched the lives of so many people along the way. On its Facebook page, Andy’s Deli reported Shlon died at his home on January 14. He was 79 years old.