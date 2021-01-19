LCSD: Three Columbia residents arrested after deputies find catalytic converters during traffic stop

GANTT, JOSHUA DEVON Joshua Gantt

MCCLELLAND, MONTAVIUS JAVON Montavius McClelland

ROBINSON, LUCKIE DANIELLE Luckie Robinson





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested three Columbia residents after deputies found catalytic converters and tools commonly used to remove them during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies say they discovered saw blades used to cut metal in the vehicle’s trunk along with several catalytic converters.

Authorities say Joshua Devon Gantt, 27, is charged with transporting nonferrous metals, criminal conspiracy, unlawful neglect of a child, simple possession of marijuana, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving under suspension. According to deputies, 26-year-old Montavius Javon McClelland is charged with transporting nonferrous metals. Officials say Luckie Danielle Robinson, 25, is charged with transporting nonferrous metals, criminal conspiracy and unlawful neglect of a child.