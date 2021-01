More than 2,000 kids received Christmas gifts thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We here at ABC Columbia would like to say thank you to everyone who made a child’s Christmas wish come true, by taking part in the Angel Tree program.

According to the Salvation Army, this year’s Angel Tree was able to provide Christmas gifts for 2,758 children in the Midlands.

