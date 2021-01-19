Richland District One free meal pickup for students this Thursday

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District One is providing free meals to students this Thursday instead of Wednesday.

You can pick up 7 days worth of meals from 9 a.m. to Noon at the sites listed below:

Carver-Lyon Elementary – 2100 Waverly St., Columbia, SC

Caughman Road Elementary – 7725 Caughman Rd., Columbia, SC

Eau Claire High – 4800 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC

Lower Richland High – 2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC

South Kilbourne Elementary – 1400 S Kilbourne Rd., Columbia, SC

Southeast Middle – 731 Horrell Hill Rd., Hopkins, SC

St. Andrews Middle – 1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC

Parents don’t have to sign up or apply to receive free meals for their kids.

If you are picking up meals without the kids present, you need to be pre-verified by the district or provide one of the following:

Student’s school ID

Student’s government-issued ID

Student’s Passport

Copy of their PowerSchool information

Meals will also be distributed via district buses to a limited number of pre-determined bus stops.

Visit Richland District One’s website for more information on the food drop locations.

The District will return to its regular meal distribution schedule next Wednesday.