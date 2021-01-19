SC funeral home employees are now receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Employees at South Carolina funeral homes have begun receiving their coronavirus vaccines. Alicia Clark of Thompson Funeral Homes received her vaccination Monday at the Lexington Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, embalmers and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids are among the healthcare workers included in phase 1a of the state’s vaccination plan.